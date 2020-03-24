(WJZ)- Former Georgetown Hoyas and Texas A&M Aggies guard David Edwards has died after contracting COVID-19. Edwards’ former teammate at Texas A&M, Charles Henderson shared the news in a Facebook post on Monday night.
A Texas A&M official confirmed that report when speaking to the Dallas Morning News late Monday night.
Edwards, a New York native, played for Georgetown for just one season before transferring to Texas A&M for the final three years of his career. He was part of the stacked 1989-90 Hoyas team that featured the twin towers of Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo. A sixth man coming off the bench, Edwards appeared in all 31 games for the Hoyas that season averaging a little over five points, two rebounds and just under five assists per game
In his three years at Texas A&M, Edwards averaged over 13 points, 7 assists and just under five rebounds per game. In the 1993-94 season Edwards led the then Southwestern Conference in assists with 265, which remains a conference record to this day.