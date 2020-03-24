CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Georgetown Hoyas, Georgetown Hoyas News, Ryan Mayer


(WJZ)- Former Georgetown Hoyas and Texas A&M Aggies guard David Edwards has died after contracting COVID-19. Edwards’ former teammate at Texas A&M, Charles Henderson shared the news in a Facebook post on Monday night.

A Texas A&M official confirmed that report when speaking to the Dallas Morning News late Monday night.

Edwards, a New York native, played for Georgetown for just one season before transferring to Texas A&M for the final three years of his career. He was part of the stacked 1989-90 Hoyas team that featured the twin towers of Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo. A sixth man coming off the bench, Edwards appeared in all 31 games for the Hoyas that season averaging a little over five points, two rebounds and just under five assists per game

In his three years at Texas A&M, Edwards averaged over 13 points, 7 assists and just under five rebounds per game. In the 1993-94 season Edwards led the then Southwestern Conference in assists with 265, which remains a conference record to this day.

Comments

Leave a Reply