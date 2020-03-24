BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After leading the Baltimore Ravens to a 14-2 record and winning the league’s MVP award in the process, one would think that Lamar Jackson would be above being compared to backup, part-time quarterbacks.

Well, if you’re former NFL linebacker Brady Poppinga, apparently that’s not the case. Poppinga appeared on ESPN 960 in Utah discussing New Orleans Saints backup quarterback/utility man Taysom Hill. And, in the process, Poppinga said that Jackson is a poor man’s Hill.

“Lamar Jackson is the poor-man’s Taysom Hill. It’s not the other way around. That’s what we have in Taysom. That’s why the Saints aren’t messing around. He eventually will be taken care of.” – @BradyPoppinga pic.twitter.com/dW66eAE7S5 — Benjamin Criddle (@CriddleBenjamin) March 23, 2020

As you can imagine, NFL media members and Ravens fans alike were not exactly pleased with the comparison. First up, the media members who weighed in on the comments.

I love Taysom Hill, but all this negative talk about Lamar Jackson has to stop. How can we say the reigning MVP is a poor man’s version of a QB that hasn’t started in the NFL https://t.co/GXwMokJrLZ — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) March 23, 2020

One fan took the time to lay out in pretty stark terms how bad the comparison between the two is.

Lamar @ 22

Heisman Trophy

NFL MVP

NFL All-Pro

Threw for 3,000 plus / ran for 1K plus with 40+ TD's in CFB & NFL multiple seasons

1st Round Pick Taysom @ 29

3rd String QB

Versatile Special Teamer

H-Back

13 Career Pass Attempts

Didn't start @ QB after Brees got hurt

Undrafted — Fanatic Perspective (@Fan_Prspective) March 23, 2020

Those stats make it pretty clear, and it seems unwise and disingenuous at best to even try and compare the two player’s skill at quarterback. It seems pretty safe to say that Poppinga was doing his best to promote a hometown player (Hill and Poppinga are both BYU alums). But, regardless, that won’t stop fans from voicing their displeasure, which they have done in spades over the course of the last day. Below you can find just a small sampling.

