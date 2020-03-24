



So you think you have coronavirus? First, you should call your primary care physician and get screened.

Your PCP believes you may have COVID-19 and either tells you to self-quarantine and get emergency help if your symptoms get bad or they refer you to get tested.

Medical professionals discourage people from just showing up to emergency rooms as there is a potential to contaminate other patients. If you’re having difficulty breathing or a medical emergency related to COVID-19, call 911 and tell them you think you have coronavirus or if your go to an ER, try calling ahead so they know you’re coming.

Many healthcare systems are requiring a screening via telephone or video chat before you go to the testing sites. Again, you must be referred to get testing, no on demand drive-up testing is allowed.

Here’s where you can go to get tested:

AllCare of Ellicott City at 9396 Baltimore Nat’l Pk, Ellicott City, MD, 21042

Testing hours: Mon-Fri: 6pm-7pm Sat-Sun: noon-1pm

They also have locations in Alexandria, Virginia and DC

Patients must be prescreened before they can be tested.

Chesapeake ERgent Care at 1071 MD-3 North, Suite 101 in Gambrills, MD 21054

The have opened drive-thru coronavirus testing.

You must be referred by a doctor for testing.

Johns Hopkins has developed its own coronavirus test and used it for the first time on March 11 and tested 85 patients over a three-day period. Hopkins is preparing to test 1,000 patients a day if needed. Right now results come back in 24 hours, but Hopkins researchers are working to decrease it to three hours for results.

Patients who believe they have coronavirus, need to be prescreened. You can reach out to Hopkins Telemedicine or your PCP first.

Call 911 if it’s a true emergency and let the 911 operator know you believe you have COVID-19.

Here’s a list of Hopkins hospitals/patient care centers. Call ahead to confirm if your nearest.

Kaiser Permanente also announced on last week it would be opened six drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites at their locations in the DMV.

The locations open are for members only and you must be pre-screened.

LifeBridge Health has set up tents outside Sinai Hospital and Carroll Hospital where people who have been referred by a doctor can be tested for coronavirus. They also opened a Teletriage line for potential COVID-19 patients.

University of Maryland Medical System is offering a nurses line at 1-888-713-0711 for anyone with questions about coronavirus.

Upper Chesapeake Health in Bel Air is offering coronavirus testing. The tests will be done in the emergency room parking lot on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Patients need to have been referred by a doctor for the test.

The hospital locations are testing patients as well, but those patients must be referred or came in due to an emergency.

Testing Centers, Field Hospitals Yet To Open

Gov. Hogan announced he wants to turn MVA emissions testing sites into drive-thrus for coronavirus testing.

Hogan also said he may turn the Baltimore Convention Center and the Hilton Hotel into field hospitals.

He also asked the state health department to reopen old hospitals so that the state can have 6,000 more hospital beds for patients.

FedEX Field in Prince George’s County could also become a coronavirus testing and treatment site.