ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland state board of education is holding a teleconference Tuesday at 11 a.m. of their board meeting.
UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.: The board went into executive session. They are expected to be back at 12:30 p.m.
State schools have been closed since March 16 through March 27.
Parents are anxiously awaiting word about what will happen next week.
Virginia decided to close all state schools through the end of the year. Delaware went to online only learning until May 15.
You can hear the teleconference from the state board of education meeting here: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-03-24.aspx
Here’s the agenda:
NEW BUSINESS
12:30 PM
- President’s Remarks
- Approval of Consent Agenda
- Approval of January 28, 2020 and February 25, 2020 Minutes
- Personnel Actions
- Closure of Public Schools – March 16-27, 2020
NEW BUSINESS (CONTINUED)
12:35 PM
- Waiver for Accountability and Assessment
- Code of Maryland Regulations (COMAR)
STATE SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT
1:20 PM
- 2020 Legislative Session Review
- Coronavirus Update
STATE BOARD MEMBER REPORTS AND COMMENTS
2:05 PM
- State Superintendent Search Update
- Additional Questions or Comments
FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS/AGENDA PLANNING
2:15 PM
- Review Tentative Items for April 28, 2020 Meeting
OPINIONS
2:20 PM
ADJOURN
2:25 PM