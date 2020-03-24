CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland Schools, State Board Of Education


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland state board of education is holding a teleconference Tuesday at 11 a.m. of their board meeting.

UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.: The board went into executive session. They are expected to be back at 12:30 p.m.

State schools have been closed since March 16 through March 27.

Parents are anxiously awaiting word about what will happen next week.

Virginia decided to close all state schools through the end of the year. Delaware went to online only learning until May 15.

You can hear the teleconference from the state board of education meeting here: http://marylandpublicschools.org/stateboard/Pages/meeting-agendas/2020/2020-03-24.aspx

Here’s the agenda: 

NEW BUSINESS

12:30 PM

NEW BUSINESS (CONTINUED)

12:35 PM

STATE SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT

1:20 PM

STATE BOARD MEMBER REPORTS AND COMMENTS

2:05 PM

  • State Superintendent Search Update
  • Additional Questions or Comments

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS/AGENDA PLANNING

2:15 PM

  • Review Tentative Items for April 28, 2020 Meeting

OPINIONS

2:20 PM

 

ADJOURN

2:25 PM

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply