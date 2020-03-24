



The Maryland State Board of Education held a meeting via teleconference Tuesday morning, but due heavy site traffic, the live stream crashed several times leading the board to end the call early.

Many parents, students and teachers were listening to the meeting to hear the latest on how the state board was responding to the coronavirus pandemic. State schools have been closed since March 16 through March 27.

Gov. Hogan said he doesn’t know exactly when schools will resume, but said he will make the decision that is best for the State of Maryland.

“We don’t want to close down schools for the remainder of the year like some states have done, but we also don’t want to bring kids back if they’re not safe next week either,” Hogan said. “We want to make sure we have the right balance and do the right thing.”

Virginia decided to close all state schools through the end of the year. Delaware went to online-only learning until May 15.

The board did end up voting to keep State Superintendent Karen Salmon at the helm. Salmon had announced she would step down in December.

Meeting minutes will be available on the state board’s website later.

The meeting which began at 11 a.m. was supposed to end by 2:15 p.m.; however, it lasted until nearly 4 p.m. due to technical difficulties.

