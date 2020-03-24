BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith is leading the mayor’s race, according to a new poll. Former mayor Sheila Dixon and City Council president Brandon Scott follow him.
Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy released the poll early Tuesday morning.
According to their polling, Smith has the likely support of 22% of Democratic primary voters. Dixon has 18% and Scott has 15%, the poll says.
Smith leads among African-American voters, women and those 50 and older. He’s also drawing about 15% of white voters. Forty-two percent of people have a favorable opinion of him.
Dixon has 99% on name recognition, compared to Smith’s 71%, but she’s less popular, according to the poll. Thirty-one percent of voters find her favorable.
Scott has 44% name recognition and he’s drawing across races with 16% of the black vote and 13% of white voters. He also has 18% of young voters.
Former Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah is back by 12% of voters, while former business executive Mary Miller has 9%. Current Baltimore City Mayor Jack Young only has 7% of the vote.
Vignarajah and Miller are popular among white voters, with him get 23% and her getting 22%. Neither have significant support from black voters, according to the poll.
The other 17 candidates split 2% of the vote and 15% of voters remain undecided.