BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy died after being shot near George W.F. McMechen High School in northwest Baltimore Monday, police said.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ridgewood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and later died, police said.
The victim was identified as Ricky King, III.
King’s death is the 62nd homicide in Baltimore in 2020; last year at this time there had been 63 homicides.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.