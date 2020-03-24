CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 53-year-old Crownsville man has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography stemming from a nine-month investigation, Anne Arundel County police said Tuesday.
Thomas John Grollman first came onto the department’s child abuse unit’s radar in June 2019 after they got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children he had had a sexually-explicit conversation with a minor, police said.
The minor was later identified as a resident of Fairfax County, Virginia.
In November, detectives from Anne Arundel County and Fairfax County searched Grollman’s home and took numerous digital devices, the department said.
In December, he was charged with solicitation of a minor under the age of 15 in Fairfax County.
Last week, Grollman was charged in Anne Arundel County with ten counts of possession of child pornography.
Grollman is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Anne Arundel County police at 410-222-4733, the Anne Arundel County Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.