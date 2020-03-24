CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Harford Avenue and East Lanvale Street. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm and a man with a graze wound.

Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

