BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were injured in a shooting in east Baltimore Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Harford Avenue and East Lanvale Street. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her arm and a man with a graze wound.
Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.