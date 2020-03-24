CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three men they say stole medicine from a Walgreens pharmacy in Edgewater Monday night.

Officers were called to the store in the 100 block of Mitchells Chance Road around 9 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the three men pepper-sprayed five employees before taking an unknown amount of medications from the pharmacy. The trio then fled toward a nearby neighborhood.

Officers weren’t able to find the men.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720.

