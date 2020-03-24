Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for three men they say stole medicine from a Walgreens pharmacy in Edgewater Monday night.
Officers were called to the store in the 100 block of Mitchells Chance Road around 9 p.m. Monday.
According to police, the three men pepper-sprayed five employees before taking an unknown amount of medications from the pharmacy. The trio then fled toward a nearby neighborhood.
Officers weren’t able to find the men.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720.