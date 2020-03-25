Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people are killed in a shooting in Northwest Baltimore earlier Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 3000 block of Oakley Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. where they found a 54-year-old man and a 38-year-old man inside of a car, both shot multiple times.
The 54-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 38-year-old died after being taken to a local hospital.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.