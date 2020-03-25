CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Johns Hopkins Reports Over 1K Coronavirus Related Deaths In US
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A 7-year-old boy from Gaithersburg is getting the attention of many after he used his savings to create care packages for seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 5 DC reports that Cavanaugh Bell spent $600 to make nearly 70 care packages, in addition to 31 hot meals from a local restaurant, to deliver to senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bell also helped local businesses with the money from his savings account.

To read the full story of Bell’s generosity, click here.

 

 

