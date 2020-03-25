CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced Wednesday that the Maryland state courts will remain closed to the public through May 1, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The new order replaced the order issued on March 16, that closed the courts to the public, reduced staffing in courthouses and authorized essential court staff to process emergency court matters.

Courts throughout the state will continue to conduct remote proceedings using various communication platforms, officials said.

All non-emergency matters scheduled for a court hearing or proceeding, including jury trials, scheduled to begin March 17 through May 1, will be postponed, unless otherwise noted.

