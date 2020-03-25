



As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, so does the number of weeks Maryland public schools will remain closed.

Schools will now be closed through April 24. Maryland State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon said its a decision they didn’t make lightly, and they are working with schools to get through the upcoming weeks.

“We are already working very closely with every school system to address issues affecting their ability to provide educational services to all of their students,” Salmon said.

“Keeping kids at home I think is really smart,” one parent told WJZ. “Moving to online education is smart. Most of the kids, well me daughter is in high school, so most of the kids are doing stuff from home anyway.”

In fact, most parents WJZ spoke with Wednesday agreed with the schools decision to extend the closures.

“Some people say even if it was time to go back to school next week, they wouldn’t have sent their kids and I would’ve been one of them parents too,” Jasmine Wright said.

Wright’s concern is if it should continue past April 24.

“I mean, I can do what I can do at home but it’s more than that,” Wright said. “They need to be at school with the other kids and learning like they [were] in the beginning of the year.”

Superintendent Salmon said it’s still too early to say when schools will reopen and that they may consider extending the school year.

