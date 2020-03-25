BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As part of the city’s emergency food distribution efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city says it has distributed 53,000 meals at 92 sites throughout the city.
43,000- or 81 percent of those meals- were provided to youth, children and families across the city.
All Recs and Parks centers and aquatic centers are serving meals daily, and mobile routes are serving at 15 sites twice a day, and they have 10 new sites being operated by community partners.
Find out where you can get a free meal while schools are closed and during the pandemic in general here.
This past week, nearly 10,000 meals were distributed at Baltimore Recs and Parks sites throughout the city, and 1,900 meals were served with the Maryland Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and the Salvation Army.
“We must commit that every young person in Baltimore knows where to get free meals in the weeks ahead.” said Tisha Edwards, head of the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success.
She said the recreation centers are core to the food distribution centers for youth, and have been open every day since last Monday throughout the weekend.