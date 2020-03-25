



City officials have a message for the people of Baltimore- do your part to stop the spread, and practice social distancing.

Baltimore Mayor Young said he doesn’t want citizens to panic, but that they need to understand the situation the city is in right now.

The Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said Wednesday there is evidence of community transmission in some of the cases in the city- which has now risen to 53.

“The Baltimore City Health Department’s response to COVID-19 remains focused on community mitigation and potential hospital surge.” she said.

They are particularly focusing on keeping those with higher risk- adults over the age of 60 and those with preexisting conditions. She said social distancing remains the most important step to slow the outbreak of the virus and reduce the chance of infection of the city.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“Please use your best judgement and practice social distancing, every Baltimore resident has a responsibility to do their part.”

She said the actions residents do today ensure what path this virus takes.

“We must protect our health care system and ensure it does not become overwhelmed and we must also protect our loved ones.” Dr. Dzirasa said.

Mayor Young reiterated the need for those who can stay home to do so, thinking of the first responders and frontline health care workers who still have to go out each day.

“The least we can do is stay home so they can stay safe.” He said.

Cases grew in Maryland to 423 as of Wednesday morning, and a fourth person has died in the state, a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who had underlying medical conditions.