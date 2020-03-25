CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced Wednesday that Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley was cleared after an individual he came in contact with tested negative for COVID-19.

Buckley had restricted his personal movements since Monday when he was informed that he may have had contact with a person who was being tested for coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The mayor conducted business from his home while awaiting the results from the individual whom he was exposed to.

Buckley never had any symptoms of the coronavirus and never got tested himself.

He will resume some public appearances but will continue to maintain social distancing and other CDC recommended preventative measures.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

