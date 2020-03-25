Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young will give employees in the city a stipend to ease financial burdens as they continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Mission Critical Stipend will be meant for “frontline public-facing employees” including firefighters, EMTs and police officers. They will receive an extra $200 bi-weekly.
He said other “mission critical employees will receive an additional $100 bi-weekly.
“It is critical that we provide any relief we can to our front line employees to ease burdens at home while they continue to go to work on behalf of the city and its residents,” Mayor Young said.
The stipend becomes effective on Monday, March 30, and will be on employees’ first scheduled payroll checks.