Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow both in Maryland and around the world, the race is on to find a vaccine.
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow both in Maryland and around the world, the race is on to find a vaccine.
At Novavax lab in Montgomery County, researches said they are seeing some positive results after just a few weeks of trial.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Maryland officials are reporting at least 423 cases of coronavirus across the state as of Wednesday morning.
The state is now up 74 cases from Tuesday the biggest one-day jump to date since cases began in the state. Of the total cases, 217 cases are for people ages 20-54. There are also five pediatric cases in the state.