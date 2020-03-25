CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow both in Maryland and around the world, the race is on to find a vaccine.

At Novavax lab in Montgomery County, researches said they are seeing some positive results after just a few weeks of trial.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Maryland officials are reporting at least 423 cases of coronavirus across the state as of Wednesday morning.

The state is now up 74 cases from Tuesday the biggest one-day jump to date since cases began in the state. Of the total cases, 217 cases are for people ages 20-54. There are also five pediatric cases in the state.

