BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As stores scramble to find hand sanitizer to fill their empty shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic, one local pharmacy has come up with a solution by combining two parts of its business with some ingenuity and kindness.
George Fotis, owner of Drug City Pharmacy, said that his store couldn’t keep up with the original demand for hand sanitizer.
“We did buy a lot of hand sanitizer to start, but quickly, even with limits, that was depleted,” Fotis said. “So we started making it.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
In a room upstairs, Drug City Pharmacy produces its own hand sanitizer with just four ingredients: water, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide and glycerin.
Each bottle of hand sanitizer costs Fotis $3 to make; he’s given away over 1,000 bottles.
“We’ve just got to give it out,” Fotis said. “I do not want to make it look like we are making a penny. I Just wanted to do the right thing to help the community and get it out there to people who need it.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.