OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A Howard County woman who went to Ocean City over St. Patrick’s Day weekend tested positive for coronavirus after a weekend of partying, according to a report.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports that 38-year-old Kimberly Moore spent the weekend at a hotel in Ocean City and went to at least three bars.

She returned home that Sunday and woke up Monday feeling sick.

Later that week, she tested positive for coronavirus.

Worcester County officials began investigating after Moore posted about her diagnosis on social media, the Times reported.

Read more about this coronavirus case on Delmarva Now.

