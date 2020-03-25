CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Medicine announced a change to its visitor policy in outpatient cancer centers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For all outpatient appointments, visitors will not be allowed in adult cancer centers where care is being delivered to potentially immunocompromised patients.

Visitors can wait in their car or in a designated area.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

One visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery.

Maryland officials are reporting at least 423 cases of coronavirus across the state as of Wednesday morning.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

