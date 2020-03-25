ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland officials are reporting 423 cases of coronavirus across the state as of Wednesday morning.
The state is now up 74 cases from Tuesday the biggest one-day jump to date since cases began in the state. There are also five pediatric cases in the state.
A fourth person, a man from Prince George’s County in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions, died in Maryland from COVID-19.
Baltimore city officials report 53 coronavirus cases in the city and believe many were through community transmission.
Gov. Larry Hogan is set to address Marylanders at 11 a.m. Hogan said he would be adding more restrictions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Parents, students and teachers are anxiously awaiting news about the status about schools. State universities moved to online-only learning last week.
Gov. Larry Hogan Monday issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses as of 5 p.m. Monday but didn’t go as far as issuing a “stay-at-home” order or “lockdown” to combat the spread of coronavirus as other states have done.
Cases by County:
Anne Arundel – 31
Baltimore City – 53
Baltimore County – 51
Calvert – 3
Caroline – 1
Carroll – 5
Cecil – 4
Charles – 8
Frederick – 7
Garrett – 3
Harford – 5
Howard – 35
Kent – 1
Montgomery – 127
Prince George’s – 76
Queen Anne’s – 1
St. Mary’s – 2
Somerset – 1
Talbot – 1
Washington – 2
Wicomico – 4
Worcester – 2
Cases by Age Range:
Under 18 : 5
18-64 : 335
65+ : 83
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.