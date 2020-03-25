Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation is urging President Donald Trump to approve Gov. Larry Hogan’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Maryland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation is urging President Donald Trump to approve Gov. Larry Hogan’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Maryland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the state delegation asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide support to utilize the Maryland Convention Center as a temporary federal medical station.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- What Is A Coronavirus?
- The Symptoms Of Coronavirus And What You Should Do If You Feel Sick
- LIST: EPA Releases Names Of Disinfectants You Can Use Against Coronavirus
- Coronavirus-Related Scams Are Going Around. Here’s What To Watch Out For
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Coronavirus Latest: Maryland Delegation Urges FEMA To Accept State Request For Field Medical Stations In Baltimore
In a letter, the full Maryland congressional delegation said, in part:
“We agree with Governor Hogan that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response and recovery is beyond the capabilities of the state and the affected local governments … supplementary federal assistance is required.”
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.