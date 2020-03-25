CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation is urging President Donald Trump to approve Gov. Larry Hogan’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Maryland amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the state delegation asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide support to utilize the Maryland Convention Center as a temporary federal medical station.

In a letter, the full Maryland congressional delegation said, in part:

“We agree with Governor Hogan that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response and recovery is beyond the capabilities of the state and the affected local governments … supplementary federal assistance is required.”

