



Maryland public schools will be closed through April 24, State School superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon announced on Wednesday during a press conference with Gov. Larry Hogan.

Salmon said after numerous discussions after how to address coronavirus in schools, officials determined they should keep schools closed for four more weeks. But she also said it’s still too early to say when schools with reopen and they are constantly assessing.

“We may look at extending the year,” Salmon said, when asked about summer school.

She also said that officials are looking for childcare spaces to help essential personnel that must report to work. That personnel can immediately call 1-877-261-0060 to locate child care options.

“For those essential personnel that are unable to provide care, we have worked diligently in the past week to identify locations across Maryland that will provide child care,” Samon said.

Maryland reported 423 positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning. Of those cases, five are pediatric patients.

“This crisis is really just beginning, in our state and across America,” Hogan said. “What we do know, is it is not going to be over in a matter of days, or even weeks.”

State universities moved to online-only learning through the rest of the semester last week. Virginia schools decided to close for the remainder of the year, while in Delaware schools are closed through May 15.

Hogan Monday issued an executive order closing all non-essential businesses as of 5 p.m. Monday but didn’t go as far as issuing a “stay-at-home” order or “lockdown” to combat the spread of coronavirus as other states have done.

