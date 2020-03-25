



Due to the fears of contracting COVID-19, some pregnant women are opting for home births instead of delivering their babies in hospitals.

New mom Daniella Krieger Bedros had her baby at Sinai Hospital on Tuesday night, and for pregnant women who are worried about having their baby at a hospital right now, both Daniella and her doctor say, don’t be.

She said she understands the concerns other pregnant mothers are having.

“If you’re watching the news you think that hospitals are kind of like disaster zone situations.” Bedros said.

And so do doctors.

“Women are obviously very concerned, especially pregnant women, about COVID itself.” said Dr. Elizabeth Zadzielski, an OBGYN at Sinai Hospital.

While home births are growing in popularity, Dr. Zadzielski said fears over the coronavirus shouldn’t force expecting mothers to change their birth plans.

“I don’t want women to be afraid about coming in to have their baby and have them deliver their babies at home because of the fear of coming to the hospital.” She said.

She reassures expectant mothers that new policies are being put into place.

“We were only allowed to have one partner or visitor with us for the entire duration that we were there.” Bedros said. “And once that partner was there with us they weren’t allowed to leave and come back.”

It kept the couple in the room the entire time.

“While it may be disappointing to have only one person in the room it is really to limit infection.” Dr. Zadzielski said.

Bedros did describe the entire experience as comforting.

“The labor and delivery is not like what they’re saying, the emergency rooms look like they’re really keeping them separate.” Bedros said.

Dr. Zadzielski added they do have special rooms for mothers who may be infected with COVID-19.

“At all of our hospitals in the Baltimore area we are doing everything that is appropriate to care for pregnant women.” She said.

It’s all making it hard for new mom Daniella want to leave.

“I mean, they asked if I wanted to go home after 24 hours and I was almost like, ‘No, I need your help! I want to stay here for a little longer!'” She said.

And the doctor said she is increasing her virtual access for her patients to 24 hours a day, seven days a week, trying to lessen the strain on the hospital’s ER as much as she can.

