Baltimore (WJZ)– MDOT MTA temporarily closes eastern bus division after operator tests positive for the coronavirus.
Last night, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration received notification from the operator about the COVID-19 positive test. MDOT MTA is working with health officials for formal verification.
The operator last reported to work six days ago on Thursday, March 19.
Buses are disinfected daily. Out of an abundance of caution, MDOT MTA has closed the Eastern bus division so that it can undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfecting.
Local and CityLink Service Advisory- Eastern Bus Division Temporarily Closed — The Eastern Bus Division is temporarily closed. As a result, the following bus routes will experience service impacts:
CityLink Navy, Orange, Blue,… https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7
— MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) March 25, 2020
As a result of the temporary closure, the following routes will experience service impacts:
CityLink Navy, Orange, Blue, Pink, Lime and Gold
LocalLink 21, 22, 28,36, 56, 59, 62, 63, and 65
Express BusLink 105, 120, and 160
MDOT MTA encourages riders to use transit for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
MDOT MTA is working diligently to reopen the Eastern bus division as quickly as possible.