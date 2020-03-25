CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Branden Kline, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With gyms closed across Maryland due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people are getting creative with their workouts, including Orioles pitcher Branden Kline.

Kline posted a video on Twitter from inside his garage where he is doing front squats with his dog Zoey on board to serve as the weight.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Man’s best friend, doing whatever it takes to help the home team.

The start of the 2020 MLB season has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

