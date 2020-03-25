Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With gyms closed across Maryland due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some people are getting creative with their workouts, including Orioles pitcher Branden Kline.
Kline posted a video on Twitter from inside his garage where he is doing front squats with his dog Zoey on board to serve as the weight.
“Zoey” Front Squats #NoGymNoProblem
PhotoCred: sarahtkline https://t.co/RkX6icd767
— Branden Kline (@BrandenKline16) March 24, 2020
Man’s best friend, doing whatever it takes to help the home team.
The start of the 2020 MLB season has been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
