CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Maryland Closing All Public Schools Until April 24
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Michael Owen, Officer-Involved Shooting, Prince George's County Police, Talkers, William Green


UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Michael Owen will remain in jail without bond after a virtual bond review hearing Wednesday morning.

Owen is charged in the fatal shooting of William Green inside his police cruiser. He was charged with second-degree murder, misconduct in officer and related charges.

RELATED STORIES:

Owen is currently suspended from his job with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Comments

Leave a Reply