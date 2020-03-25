Comments
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police Cpl. Michael Owen will remain in jail without bond after a virtual bond review hearing Wednesday morning.
Owen is charged in the fatal shooting of William Green inside his police cruiser. He was charged with second-degree murder, misconduct in officer and related charges.
Owen is currently suspended from his job with the Prince George’s County Police Department.