BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in east Baltimore late Thursday morning.
Police said they found two men in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to the body around 11 a.m. at the corner of Asquith and Federal Street.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation found that the victims were shot while in the 5600 block of The Alameda by an unidentified suspect.
The victims then fled that location to the corner of Asquith and Federal Street where they were stopped by police.
Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.