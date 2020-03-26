CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Many people across the country are working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baltimore may just be one of the best places in the U.S. for remote workers, according to a recent study.

The survey — conducted by highspeedinternet.net — looked at things like internet connectivity, cost of living and commute time savings.

Baltimore ranked the eighth best city in the U.S. for remote workers, while Phoenix, Arizona, ranked first.

The worst city for remote workers is Buffalo, New York, according to the survey.

