BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Estimated population figures from the U.S. Census show Baltimore’s count dips below 600,000 residents for the first time in more than a century.
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said the Baltimore Census Complete Count Committee met virtually Thursday morning to strategize on how to make sure every Baltimore resident is counted.
“I have made boosting Baltimore’s completion rate for the 2020 Census a top priority for my administration. We can’t afford to undercount our population.” the mayor said in a statement.
He noted how federal funding tied to Census numbers help feed vulnerable children and seniors across the city.
“We know that every dollar is needed and that we’ll only get our fair share with a complete Census count.” He said.
Mayor Young said to increase the census’ reach, they will be doing outreach on social media, phone banking, and texting by certain trusted messengers.
They are also planning to distribute census information at meal sites around Baltimore.