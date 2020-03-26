BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Famous chef José Andrés donated hundreds of masks to medical workers at Johns Hopkins Hospital Thursday as the hospital and countless others across the world respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
In total, Andrés and his Washington, D.C.-based World Central Kitchen donated 800 N95 masks to the hospital.
“Amazing to meet the women&men on the front lines…The true heroes of our time!!” he tweeted.
800 N95 masks from @WCKitchen delivered to @JohnsHopkins Hospital in Baltimore…Amazing to meet the women&men on the front lines…The true heroes of our time!! pic.twitter.com/tOdhP5NQdb
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 26, 2020
Andrés and World Central Kitchen also distributed 10,000 masks to hospitals in the D.C. area and are providing thousands of meals to those in need across the country during the pandemic.
I’ve never seeing anyone happier in my life with tears on their eyes in some cases, when we @WCKitchen distributed 10k n95 mask to local hospitals in @washingtondc something SO affordable and that can be the difference between life and death……🥺😔 https://t.co/uaWZpkokyg pic.twitter.com/lgxemtNpXy
— José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 26, 2020
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.