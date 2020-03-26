CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Famous chef José Andrés donated hundreds of masks to medical workers at Johns Hopkins Hospital Thursday as the hospital and countless others across the world respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

In total, Andrés and his Washington, D.C.-based World Central Kitchen donated 800 N95 masks to the hospital.

“Amazing to meet the women&men on the front lines…The true heroes of our time!!” he tweeted.

Andrés and World Central Kitchen also distributed 10,000 masks to hospitals in the D.C. area and are providing thousands of meals to those in need across the country during the pandemic.

