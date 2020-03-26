BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo is closed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo announced Thursday.

April events and programs will not happen as scheduled. Ticketed programs including Yoga at the Zoo, Breakfast with Bunny and other Breakfast with Animals events are being rescheduled.

Bunny BonanZoo, which was set for April 10-12, has been canceled.

The zoo also has temporarily laid off approximately 60 employees.

“This was the most difficult decision I have had to make in my twelve years at the Zoo. I know all of the employees personally, they are loyal and hardworking,” stated Don Hutchinson, president and CEO of The Maryland Zoo. “Like many other zoos, we rely on ticket sales, special events, memberships, concessions and gift shop revenue to operate the Zoo. Without this income, unfortunately, and through no fault of their own, we must temporarily layoff some of our staff. Once we are able to reopen, we hope to bring back as many of the staff as we can.”

Staff members including animal care and veterinary teams are still working to provide care to the some 1,500 animals and zoo infrastructure.

The zoo will be doing “ZOO TO YOU” videos, posted daily at 11 a.m. on the Zoo’s Facebook page, and will give links to live animal cams so families can still check in on the animals.