CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is extending its coronavirus-related closure for another month, officials said Thursday.

The aquarium had previously closed its doors on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had been set to reopen Friday but Thursday the aquarium announced the closure will now last through April 26.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Even though its doors will stay closed, the aquarium said it will continue live-streaming its exhibits and has also added ocean-themed online activities for families with kids stuck at home due to school closures.

For more information, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

