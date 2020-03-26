



There are now 580 confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland, as of Thursday morning.

It’s an increase of 157 cases, and the third straight day of a record increase of cases in the state.

Gov. Hogan said as of Thursday morning there are more than 1,200 confirmed cases around Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

There were 423 cases of of Wednesday, March 25, and four people have died from the virus.

According to state numbers, 132 people have been hospitalized after being diagnosed, and 23 have been released from isolation so far.

“We are only at the beginning of this crisis, in our state, in the National Capital Region, and in America. As I have repeatedly stressed, we should continue to expect the number of cases to dramatically and rapidly rise.” He tweeted Thursday morning.

He mentioned the unprecedented unemployment numbers in the state, assuring people they are doing everything they can to help people and small businesses get back on their feet.

Over 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed over the last week in the state.

“This battle is going to be much harder, take much longer, and be much worse than almost anyone comprehends.” He added.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases across the state by county:

Anne Arundel – 41

Baltimore City – 72

Baltimore County – 81

Calvert – 7

Caroline – 1

Carroll – 7

Cecil – 4

Charles – 10

Frederick – 14

Garrett – 3

Harford – 9

Howard – 49

Kent – 1

Montgomery – 164

Prince George’s – 101

Queen Anne’s – 1

St. Mary’s – 4

Somerset – 1

Talbot – 1

Washington – 2

Wicomico – 5

Worcester – 2

According to state numbers, 282 women and 298 men tested positive for the virus.

There are now six children who have tested positive, with most of the cases being people between 18 and 64 years old- a total of 461. There are 113 people over the age of 65 who tested positive.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.