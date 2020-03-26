



The Annapolis Film Festival is now going virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t want it to just go away. We didn’t want to go down without a fight,” Lee Anderson, Co-Founder and Director of the Annapolis Film Festival, said. “Everybody’s been working around the clock.”

In just 10 days festival Anderson and Patti White worked quickly to get most of the films that were set to premiere at the festival uploaded to a secure streaming platform.

“All of these films come in, they all have to be uploaded,” Patti White, Co-Founder of the Annapolis Film Festival, said.

Starting on Friday at 10 a.m. anyone in Maryland can watch the festival by heading to filmfestivalflix.com.

“We have narrative features, feature documentaries, both doc shorts and narrative shorts, so there’s something for everybody,” White said.

Tickets cost $15 per-film or $75 for the whole festival that runs through Sunday night. It will also be interactive.

“We asking people to comment on our social media platforms where some of the filmmakers will be interacting,” Anderson said.

The co-founders said this is a good way to get reconnected people with the world, and remember why we watch films, even during these strange times.

“You can learn things in a documentary that you didn’t know, and you can forget about the fact that this coronavirus at some point too, will pass,” White said.

A total of 76 films are being streamed this weekend.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.