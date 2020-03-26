CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The full Maryland congressional delegation announced Thursday the state would receive over $1 million in federal funding to help community health centers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland will receive $1,194,822 in federal funding through the Department of Health and Human Services to help community health centers throughout Maryland respond to the growing health demands posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The lawmakers released the following statement Thursday:

“Every single day, community health centers work on the frontlines to deliver quality health care to our most vulnerable communities. During the COVID-19 crisis, CHCs are doing more with fewer resources than ever before. This new infusion of federal funding will help CHCs in Maryland manage the growing number of COVID-19 cases while continuing to deliver quality services to their patients in every corner of the state.”

The following community health centers received funding:

· Baltimore Medical System, Inc. (Baltimore): $103,861
· Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc. (Baltimore): $98,589
· Choptank Community Health System, Inc. (Denton): $76,330
· The Community Clinic, Inc. (Silver Spring): $96,554
· Family Health Centers Of Baltimore, Inc. (Brooklyn): $56,901
· City Of Frederick (Frederick): $57,743
· Greater Baden Medical Service, Inc. (Brandywine) $73,706
· Health Care For The Homeless, Inc. (Baltimore): $61,602
· Mobile Medical Care, Inc. (Bethesda): $61,586
· Owensville Primary Care, Inc. (West River): $53,235
· Park West Health Systems, Inc. (Baltimore): $55,869
· Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. (Salisbury): $80,494
· Total Health Care, Inc. (Baltimore): $82,816
· Tri-State Community Health Center (Hancock): $62,420
· Walnut Street Community Health Center, Inc. (Hagerstown): $55,860
· West Cecil Health Center, Inc. (Conowingo): $61,393
· Western Maryland Health Care Corporation (Oakland): $55,863

