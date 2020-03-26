CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Cases Continue To Rise, Here's What We Know
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County passed a resolution extending beer and wine to-go sales to include spirits for all restaurants that hold an up-to-date on-premises alcohol license in the county.

Officials said all alcohol sales must be sold with a takeout or delivered meal.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Businesses must apply through an online form, and permission will be granted administratively, according to officials.

Once approved, businesses can sell alcohol through curbside pickup, carryout or delivery to Montgomery County addresses along with a meal using their own staff.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply