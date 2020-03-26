Comments
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County passed a resolution extending beer and wine to-go sales to include spirits for all restaurants that hold an up-to-date on-premises alcohol license in the county.
Officials said all alcohol sales must be sold with a takeout or delivered meal.
Businesses must apply through an online form, and permission will be granted administratively, according to officials.
Once approved, businesses can sell alcohol through curbside pickup, carryout or delivery to Montgomery County addresses along with a meal using their own staff.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.