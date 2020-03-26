BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Maryland last week, as more companies have shut down or limited operations due to state orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Baltimore County had the most claims filed at more than 6,500; Baltimore City had 5,392 claims filed.
That’s up from 3,852 claims filed the week before, the week when the state really began cracking down on non-essential businesses including restaurants and bars that depend on hourly workers.
Gov. Larry Hogan ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms around Maryland to be shut down as more cases were reported across the state that week on Monday, March 16. By then, there were 42 positive cases of the coronavirus. Schools were also temporarily shut down until March 27- that closure has been extended to April 24.
Fast forward to almost two weeks later, there are now over 400 cases in Maryland.
On March 23, the governor ordered that all “non-essential businesses” had to be shut down by 5 p.m. that day. This includes jobs at salons, dry cleaners, entertainment venues, and more jobs that weren’t deemed to be essential reasons for leaving the house by the state.
