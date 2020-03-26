ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is warning residents about a new scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frosh warned residents not to respond to texts, social media posts or emails that claim you have to fill out a Census form to receive a stimulus check.
SCAM ALERT: DO NOT respond to texts, social media posts, or emails that claim you have to fill out a Census form to receive a stimulus check. This is just another way fraudsters are attempting to steal your personal info. Stay Alert.https://t.co/1gt0LRu7Oa
Frosh said this is just another way fraudsters are trying to steal your personal information.
This announcement comes just after a $2 trillion stimulus bill passed in the Senate that includes help for American families who are hurting financially due to the economic impact of the coronavirus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.