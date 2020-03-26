TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County announced Thursday plans to expand grocery distribution to food-insecure families across the county.
The county will distribute boxes of groceries at 11 sites around the county on Saturday, March 28, to feed residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The boxes will have various groceries including fresh produce from the Maryland-based Keany Produce & Gourmet, bread from H&S Bakery and other items from the Maryland Food Bank.
“As we continue to respond to this rapidly evolving situation, we are doing whatever we can to ensure residents can access fundamental necessities—especially food,” Olszewski said. “We are so thankful for the partnership of Keany Produce,H&S Bakery, the Maryland Food Bank, and all our partners to help provide food security for Baltimore County families during this challenging time.”
Last weekend, the Maryland Food Bank gave out boxes of groceries and Keany Produce donated 360 boxes of produce to support weekend meal distribution coordinated by Baltimore County government at nine sites around the county.
This week, the county says it will purchase 1,100 boxes of produce from Keany to distribute to food-insecure residents.
The 11 sites are:
- Arbutus Community Center, 865 Sulphur Spring Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227
- Cockeysville PAL Center, 9836 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030
- Dundalk PAL Center, 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
- Hillendale PAL Center, 1111 Halstead Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21234
- Mars Estates PAL Center, 1498 East Homberg Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21221
- Scotts Branch PAL Center, 3651 Rolling Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21244
- Shady Spring PAL Center, 8876 Goldenwood Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21237
- Winfield PAL Center, 8304 Carlson Lane, Baltimore, Maryland 21244
- Woodmoor PAL Center, 7111 Croydon Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21207
- Hereford Senior Center, 510 Monkton Rd, Monkton, MD 21111
- Reisterstown Senior Center, 12035 Reisterstown Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136
Groceries will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Residents should also check the county’s food resource page regularly for updates. The Department of Recreation and Parks is providing take-away meals from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays through the Maryland Food Bank and the Healthy Food Access St. Vincent de Paul of Baltimore.
Food insecure residents can find the location nearest them using Baltimore County’s Food Distribution Sites Map.