



A Maryland woman said despite showing symptoms of coronavirus for nearly two weeks, she was forced to wait for days for a test to become available.

Cara Ober, an editor at BmoreArt Magazine, spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren on FaceTime. She has had symptoms for almost two weeks and was hospitalized in Towson.

She had to wait eight days for a test and still doesn’t have the results.

#COVID19 TESTING ISSUES |Cara Ober has had symptoms for almost two weeks and was even hospitalized. Even then, it took 8 days to get a #coronavirus test. She has yet to get her results. She questions why. “It shouldn’t be this difficult to get tested.” @wjz pic.twitter.com/X3SDjVU2ta — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) March 26, 2020

“They’re really kind of flying blind on this,” she said.

Ober remains quarantined from her husband and son.

“It’s been two weeks and I haven’t hugged them,” she said.

She questions why it is so difficult for so many to get tested.

“It shouldn’t be this difficult to get a test,” Ober said. “If I have any of the symptoms, I should be able to have a test, and I should be able to get the results within a reasonable amount of time.”

State officials are no longer reporting the number of Marylanders who have been tested for COVID-19 because health officials say it is difficult to get the complete data from private labs.

