COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents has given its approval for the chancellor and school presidents to finalize plans to refund room and board fees after in-person learning was canceled due to the coronavirus.
The board voted to allow Chancellor Ray Perman and the presidents of each school the authority to decide the final processes for refunding students who lived in on-campus housing.
Final details of the refund plans are expected to be released soon.
Last week, the university system announced it was moving to online instruction for the rest of the semester.
At least four cases of COVID-19 related to the flagship campus in College Park have been confirmed. The virus also led to the death of a University of Maryland, Baltimore County professor who lived in New York City.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.