BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson is suing Amazon for allegedly selling unlicensed Jackson-themed merchandise.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, accuses Amazon of advertising and selling unlicensed products bearing Jackson’s name and likeness both directly and by allowing third-party merchants to sell them using the site, causing “irreparable harm.”
“Defandants’ sale of the Infringing Items has caused and continues to cause significant damage to Plaintiff,” a complaint reads. “For example, sales of the Infringing Items have resulted in decreased sales of similar items by Jackson on his own on-line store, allowed Defandants to pirate Jackson’s brand and use his name, likeness, image and persona for commercial gain without permission, consent or a license to do so by Jackson of the NFL and without compensating Jackson for the right to advertise, promote and sell the Infringing Items taking full advantage of Jackson’s stardom and notoriety.”
Jackson, whose permanent residence is in Broward County, Florida, is seeking an injunction ordering Amazon to stop selling the products as well as compensation for damages.
As of Thursday afternoon, Amazon has not filed a response with the court.