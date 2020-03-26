ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the State of Maryland has received a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal administration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Maryland reported 580 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday. It’s an increase of 157 new cases, which is the largest one-day increase to date.
The announcement comes after Gov. Hogan pushed for disaster declarations for the states during a teleconference with the White House.
Hogan released a statement Thursday, saying:
“We are pleased that our federal partners answered our calls for action and swiftly granted Maryland’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration. This declaration will help provide much-needed funding for state and local governments and nonprofits, and it will be another important step in Maryland’s aggressive and coordinated response to COVID-19.”
Maryland will now be eligible for reimbursement for the Emergency Protective Measures taken by state and local government agencies and certain non-profit groups under its Public Assistance program under the Robert T. Stafford Act.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.