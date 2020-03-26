ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Members of the State Board of Elections have recommended no in-person voting for the June 2 primary election, as COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, nation and the world.
The members made this recommendation during their meeting on Wednesday.
The primary election was originally set for April 28, but due to concerns about gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been moved to June 2, to ensure the safety of the voters, election judges, and election officials.
They will meet again on April 2 to review and approve a plan for the June 2 election. The plan is due to Gov. Larry Hogan by April 3.
These changes were made in a proclamation Gov. Hogan issued on March 17, just one of a number of sweeping changes the state has made in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.
The special election for the 7th congressional seat in Maryland will be April 28, to fill the remainder of the term of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. That election is mail-only, and voters can register until Tuesday, April 21.