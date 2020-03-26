Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Once Maryland rolls out its new electronic tolling system, drivers who forget to pay a video toll will see the penalty cut in half, the Maryland Transportation Authority said Thursday.
The MDTA Board approved lowering the penalty for drivers who don’t pay a video toll within 45 days from $50 to $25, in part because the cost of collecting citations has decreased, the agency said in a news release.
The agency said the change is expected to save drivers around $7.4 million each year.
Other changes include allowing drivers to pay as they go by registering their license plate and credit card and providing a 15 percent discount for drivers who pay their tolls early.
The changes are tentatively set to take effect on July 1.