BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Special Corona Virus weather blog. Short, sweet, and to the point. The sun is back, milder air will return this afternoon and, mentally, that is all the difference in the world.
Just as a nice day makes any day better when times are normal, it is much the same these days. Here is a chance to open the windows, and get some fresh air.
To hear the birds call for mates, and the general sounds of spring. Yesterday’s rain, and cool, will really accelerate the grass greening up and nature blooming.
No real negatives today. Don’t overthink it, just understand Mom Nature set us a good table today. It is up to us to decide what to put on it.
Social distance again and again. And again we will be out roaming in the beautiful seasons of Spring and Summer.