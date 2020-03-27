DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County have arrested a Crofton man who allegedly burglarized a garage at a Davidsonville home.
Police were called Thursday at around 6 p.m. for a report of a suspicious person in the area of Howard Grove Road and Liberty Nest Court in Davidsonville.
When officers arrived, they found a man walking down the street who appeared to be intoxicated carrying a jacket above his head.
After further investigation, officers had reason to believe the suspect had burglarized a garage at a residence in the 2500 block of Howard Grove Road, and had tampered with a vehicle parked in a neighboring driveway.
Officers said the jacket the suspect was carrying was stolen from the garage. The suspect was arrested and transported to Southern District for processing.
Jack Tremaine Owen, of Crofton, has been charged with second and fourth-degree burglary, rouge and vagabond and theft of less than $100.